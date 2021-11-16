Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:27
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Fondul Proprietatea management meets performance objectives in Q3

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The management of Fondul Proprietatea reports that both performance objectives related to the net assets value (NAV) and the discount objective were met at the end of the third quarter of the year (Q3).

Furthermore, the Fund posted RON 3 bln (EUR 600 mln) net profit in January-September, as a result of the good results posted by OMV Petrom and Hidroelectrica that were thus revalued upwards.

As regards the first performance objective, the Adjusted NAV per share as of 30 September 2021 was 31.14% higher than the 31 December 2020 NAV per share of RON 1.6974. The total NAV as of 30 September 2021 was 19.5% higher compared to the end of 2020, while the NAV per share increased by 22.6% over the same period.

OMV Petrom, the largest listed holding in the portfolio, recorded a share price increase of 25.7%, having a total NAV impact of RON 370.6 mln. In addition, dividends were recorded for this company in amount of RON 117 mln. Additionally, the value of Hidroelectrica increased by RON 2.1 bln following the valuation updates conducted in March, June and September 2021. In addition, dividends were recorded for this company in amount of RON 456 mln.

Regarding the discount objective, in the period between 1 January 2021 and 30 September 2021, the share price discount to NAV was below 15% for both shares and GDRs in all trading days (versus a target of ⅔ of the days).

(Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:27
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Fondul Proprietatea management meets performance objectives in Q3

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The management of Fondul Proprietatea reports that both performance objectives related to the net assets value (NAV) and the discount objective were met at the end of the third quarter of the year (Q3).

Furthermore, the Fund posted RON 3 bln (EUR 600 mln) net profit in January-September, as a result of the good results posted by OMV Petrom and Hidroelectrica that were thus revalued upwards.

As regards the first performance objective, the Adjusted NAV per share as of 30 September 2021 was 31.14% higher than the 31 December 2020 NAV per share of RON 1.6974. The total NAV as of 30 September 2021 was 19.5% higher compared to the end of 2020, while the NAV per share increased by 22.6% over the same period.

OMV Petrom, the largest listed holding in the portfolio, recorded a share price increase of 25.7%, having a total NAV impact of RON 370.6 mln. In addition, dividends were recorded for this company in amount of RON 117 mln. Additionally, the value of Hidroelectrica increased by RON 2.1 bln following the valuation updates conducted in March, June and September 2021. In addition, dividends were recorded for this company in amount of RON 456 mln.

Regarding the discount objective, in the period between 1 January 2021 and 30 September 2021, the share price discount to NAV was below 15% for both shares and GDRs in all trading days (versus a target of ⅔ of the days).

(Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange