Băile Govora: Specialists issue call for protection of Romanian spa town's architectural heritage

More than 50 organizations and specialists in cultural heritage, urban development, urbanism, and nature conservation have issued a public appeal requesting cultural heritage protection for four buildings in Băile Govora, a historic spa town in Vâlcea county.

They request the immediate start of the emergency classification procedure for the Spa Park Complex, the Baths Pavilion, Ștefănescu Hotel, and a traditional house on Tudor Vladimirescu Street.

The cultural heritage of one of Romania's oldest spa resorts, Băile Govora, is at a critical stage due to its advanced phase of degradation and exposure to risks, the signatories of the appeal say.

Inside view of the Baths Pavilion by Marius Vasile/ Studio Govora

They point out that the Vâlcea County Directorate for Culture did not initiate the classification procedure for the four buildings as soon as it received the National Commission for Historical Monuments' decision, which requested this on July 30. They also explain that the protection status should have been granted 14 years ago, after the Culture Ministry approved the general urban plan of the town of Băile Govora, on the condition that the four buildings be classified as historical monuments.

"Băile Govora is one of the oldest and most representative spa resorts in Romania, and the local community identifies with this heritage, recognized as a landmark for social cohesion, spa tourism, and the cultural life of the town. If we do not act now, together, institutions and society, we risk losing some of the most relevant constructions and developments for the history of Romania and for the identity of the local community of Băile Govora," the appeal reads.

The signatories request real-time, public communication on all measures taken. They also call for transparent communication and collaboration with the owners of the four buildings in order to clarify that a historical monument status does not mean losing property rights and does not impact them.

The appeal is addressed to the minister of Culture, Demeter András, the Vâlcea County Directorate for Culture, the Băile Govora City Hall, the institutions and organizations involved in protecting the national cultural heritage, the Băile Govora community and the general public.

Among the signatories of the appeal are Asociația Monumentum; Asociația Kogayon, known for its work on turning Oltenia de Sub Munte into an UNESCO Geopark; Ştefan Bâlici and Dan Felix Paraschiv, the president and vice-president of the Romanian Architects' Order; Claudia Pamfil, the vice-president of the Professional Association of Urbanists in Romania, and many other architects, researchers, and professors.

Ștefănescu Hotel by Studio Govora

(Opening photo: Pavilionul de Băi Govora by Marius Vasile/ Studio Govora)

