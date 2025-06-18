Business

Car parts producer Forvia closes its second unit in Romania

18 June 2025

Auto parts manufacturer Forvia, the group formed by the merger of Faurecia and Hella, is closing its development center in Iași, northeastern Romania. 

A number of 74 employees will be affected by voluntary layoffs, the company confirmed to Economedia.

The company stated that the decision was taken "in response to the difficult conditions of the European automotive industry." In December, the company also closed its technical center in Oradea, stating that it was a "strategic decision."

In December 2024, Forvia closed its technical center in Oradea, saying that "the decision is based on the significant increase in competitive pressure in the European automotive industry."

(Photo: Nataliya Hora | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Nataliya Hora | Dreamstime.com)

