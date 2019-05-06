Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 09:39
Social
Former head of Romanian Football Federation sent to court for bribery
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) indicted Mircea Sandu, the former president of the Romanian Football Federation, and his wife for bribery and complicity to bribery. Mircea Sandu is accused of having received more than RON 700,000 (EUR 150,000) so that the federation would hire a specific law firm.

“On October 2, 2009, Sandu Mircea, as president of the Romanian Football Federation, benefiting from the help of his wife Sandu Elisabeta, received a bribe of RON 724,000 from two individuals, one being representative of a law firm. The respective money was received by the defendant for the Romanian Football Federation to conclude with the law firm two legal assistance contracts materialized by signing the two documents on October 20, 2009,” DNA said in a press release.

According to the prosecutors, based on these contracts, in 2011, the law firm would have obtained from the Romanian Football Federation the sum of RON 11.7 million (EUR 2.6 million).

(Photo: Photoexpress)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 09:39
Social
Former head of Romanian Football Federation sent to court for bribery
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) indicted Mircea Sandu, the former president of the Romanian Football Federation, and his wife for bribery and complicity to bribery. Mircea Sandu is accused of having received more than RON 700,000 (EUR 150,000) so that the federation would hire a specific law firm.

“On October 2, 2009, Sandu Mircea, as president of the Romanian Football Federation, benefiting from the help of his wife Sandu Elisabeta, received a bribe of RON 724,000 from two individuals, one being representative of a law firm. The respective money was received by the defendant for the Romanian Football Federation to conclude with the law firm two legal assistance contracts materialized by signing the two documents on October 20, 2009,” DNA said in a press release.

According to the prosecutors, based on these contracts, in 2011, the law firm would have obtained from the Romanian Football Federation the sum of RON 11.7 million (EUR 2.6 million).

(Photo: Photoexpress)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40