Former head of Romanian Football Federation sent to court for bribery

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) indicted Mircea Sandu, the former president of the Romanian Football Federation, and his wife for bribery and complicity to bribery. Mircea Sandu is accused of having received more than RON 700,000 (EUR 150,000) so that the federation would hire a specific law firm.

“On October 2, 2009, Sandu Mircea, as president of the Romanian Football Federation, benefiting from the help of his wife Sandu Elisabeta, received a bribe of RON 724,000 from two individuals, one being representative of a law firm. The respective money was received by the defendant for the Romanian Football Federation to conclude with the law firm two legal assistance contracts materialized by signing the two documents on October 20, 2009,” DNA said in a press release.

According to the prosecutors, based on these contracts, in 2011, the law firm would have obtained from the Romanian Football Federation the sum of RON 11.7 million (EUR 2.6 million).

(Photo: Photoexpress)

[email protected]