Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up EUR 2.6 bln in January

02 February 2022
The foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased by EUR 2.6 bln during the month of January to EUR 43.1 bln (including EUR 3.4 bln SDRs), according to data released by the central bank.

The increase was driven by the transfers from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility (EUR 1.94 bln loans, with the Finance Ministry as the final beneficiary) and the USD 2.1 bln net proceeds from the two Eurobonds issued during the month.

Overall, including other transfers from the European Commission, the inflows to BNR’s vaults amounted to EUR 5.15 bln.

Separately, the outflows measured only EUR 2.52 bln - still a significant amount given the EUR 152 mln external debt service.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes at the end of January. In line with the price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.35 bln.

On January 31, 2022, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 48.45 bln.

During February 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 2.1 bln. However, the Government has already raised EUR 2.5 bln with two Eurobonds.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

01 February 2022
Business
Romania raises EUR 2.5 bln with 6-yr, 12-yr Eurobonds
