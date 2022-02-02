Romania’s foreign exchange reserves up EUR 2.6 bln in January

The foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased by EUR 2.6 bln during the month of January to EUR 43.1 bln (including EUR 3.4 bln SDRs), according to data released by the central bank.

The increase was driven by the transfers from the European Commission under the Resilience Facility (EUR 1.94 bln loans, with the Finance Ministry as the final beneficiary) and the USD 2.1 bln net proceeds from the two Eurobonds issued during the month.

Overall, including other transfers from the European Commission, the inflows to BNR’s vaults amounted to EUR 5.15 bln.

Separately, the outflows measured only EUR 2.52 bln - still a significant amount given the EUR 152 mln external debt service.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes at the end of January. In line with the price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.35 bln.

On January 31, 2022, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 48.45 bln.

During February 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 2.1 bln. However, the Government has already raised EUR 2.5 bln with two Eurobonds.

