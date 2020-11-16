Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:15
Business

Foreign direct investments in Romania plunge by 56% in Jan-Sep

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) in Romania plunged by 56% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.9 billion (just under 1% of GDP).

Thus, the FDI covered less than a third of Romania's current account deficit in the same period (EUR 7.74 bln).

The most visible driver behind scarcer FDI in the first three quarters of the year was the coronavirus crisis. However, the slump in the FDI inflows to the country was visible since the first quarter of 2020, when the FDI inflows turned to a negative EUR 400 million (net outflows) compared to EUR 1.2 billion (net inflows) in the first quarter of 2019.

FDI data is subject to frequent revisions and not necessarily precise in terms of timing (the reporting date may differ from the date of the investment decision), but this still shows a clear downward trend this year compared to last year.

Regarding the sources of the EUR 2.5 billion drop in FDI, roughly EUR 1.3 bln is explained by the scarcer equity contributions (not including reinvested earnings) that dropped to EUR 774 mln.

The reversal in the flow of loans to subsidiaries of foreign groups explains another EUR 1.5 bln (local subsidiaries paid back loans to their parent-groups this year instead of borrowing like they did last year).

However, FDI companies retained more earnings in Jan-Sep this year - despite their scarcer earnings in absolute value. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:13
16 November 2020
Business
Romania’s current account deficit widens by 71% yoy in September
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:15
Business

Foreign direct investments in Romania plunge by 56% in Jan-Sep

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) in Romania plunged by 56% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period of 2019, to EUR 1.9 billion (just under 1% of GDP).

Thus, the FDI covered less than a third of Romania's current account deficit in the same period (EUR 7.74 bln).

The most visible driver behind scarcer FDI in the first three quarters of the year was the coronavirus crisis. However, the slump in the FDI inflows to the country was visible since the first quarter of 2020, when the FDI inflows turned to a negative EUR 400 million (net outflows) compared to EUR 1.2 billion (net inflows) in the first quarter of 2019.

FDI data is subject to frequent revisions and not necessarily precise in terms of timing (the reporting date may differ from the date of the investment decision), but this still shows a clear downward trend this year compared to last year.

Regarding the sources of the EUR 2.5 billion drop in FDI, roughly EUR 1.3 bln is explained by the scarcer equity contributions (not including reinvested earnings) that dropped to EUR 774 mln.

The reversal in the flow of loans to subsidiaries of foreign groups explains another EUR 1.5 bln (local subsidiaries paid back loans to their parent-groups this year instead of borrowing like they did last year).

However, FDI companies retained more earnings in Jan-Sep this year - despite their scarcer earnings in absolute value. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:13
16 November 2020
Business
Romania’s current account deficit widens by 71% yoy in September
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"