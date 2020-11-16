Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:13
Business

Romania’s current account deficit widens by 71% yoy in September

16 November 2020
Romania's current account (CA) deficit widened by nearly 71% year-on-year in September to EUR 1.44 billion, Romania's National Bank (BNR) reported.

In the first eight months of the year, the CA deficit had narrowed by 11.3% to EUR 6.30 bln. For the entire January-September period, the EUR 7.74 bln CA gap (some 3.8% of this year's projected GDP) maintains a 2.6% annual contraction.

In September, the net import of goods increased more than in the first ten months of the year: by 29% yoy, compared to the 7.4% yoy advance in Jan-Aug. Furthermore, the wage remittances decreased more than in Jan-Aug: by 37% yoy in September compared to 20% yoy in Jan-Aug.

The dividends generated by the foreign direct investment companies increased - this move reversing the trends, with a positive impact on the CA balance, seen in the first half of the year. Over the past nine months of the year, the dividends generated by the FDI companies still decreased by EUR 640 mln (-11.3% yoy).

Finally, the transfers of funds from abroad to the public administration sector (from the European Union's budget) unexpectedly came to a standstill in September: EUR 13 million, versus EUR 129 mln in the same month last year. In the first eight months of the year (Jan-Aug), the inflows to the public administration sector under the secondary income account increased by 26% year-on-year to EUR 1.16 bln.

The transfers to the private sector, including informal wage remittances and EU financing for the private sector, were 7.5% lower than last year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

