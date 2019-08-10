Ford starts production of compact hybrid crossover in Romania

U.S. carmaker Ford has started the production of the first Ford Pumas at its Craiova plant.

The Ford Puma is a compact hybrid SUV-inspired crossover, offered with advanced Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt electrified powertrain technology. It is the first hybrid vehicle to be manufactured in Romania.

Ford has employed an additional 1,700 staff and invested approximately EUR 200 million at its Craiova facility to support the production of the model, the company said.

This takes Ford’s total investment in Craiova to almost EUR 1.5 billion since 2008.

The new Ford Puma is among eight electrified vehicles that Ford is bringing to market in Europe this year.

The company expects electrified powertrains to account for more than half of the company’s passenger vehicle sales by the end of 2022.

“New Puma represents the next chapter in Ford’s human centric design philosophy that is elevating the quality, technology-rich and fun-to-drive DNA of the Ford brand in Europe,” Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said.

Ford Romania employs approximately 6,000 people, producing the new Ford Puma alongside the Ford EcoSport and Ford’s 11-time International Engine and Powertrain of the Year award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine.

With the production start of the new Puma, the Craiova facility now manufactures two vehicle lines in parallel for the first time.

(Photos: media.ford.com)

