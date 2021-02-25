Production at Ford car plant in Romania stalls on lack of microchips

The Ford car plant in Craiova announced on Wednesday, February 24, that it would temporarily suspend vehicle and engine production for eight days, starting with February 26, due to problems related to the supply of semiconductors, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Ford factory will resume its production on March 10. This situation affects a large part of the global automotive industry.

The other big Romanian car producer, Dacia, part of the French group Renault, also had to suspend its production for several days in the last two months due to microchip shortages.

Production would resume on March 10. At the European level, Renault, Stellantis (Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Opel), as well as Volkswagen and Ford, announced production shutdowns due to the lack of electronic components.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

