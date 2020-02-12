Ford plant in Romania among candidates for producing the group’s first compact e-vehicle

The Ford plant in Craiova, southern Romania, is among the factories the group considers for making its first compact electric vehicle. Craiova competes against the factories in Koln and Saarlouis (Germany) for this project.

Local media in Koln has already reported that the local plant there had been selected. However, the car manufacturer didn't confirm the information, stating that it hasn't decided yet on the plant to build the new car model. In the absence of other officially confirmed information, the plant in Craiova remains a candidate, Profit.ro reported.

Ford will launch its first electric car produced in Europe in 2023, as officially announced last year. The time is very short, but considering that the group starts with a complete electric platform, which it will buy from VW, there is still time for the last details.

Most likely, at this moment, Ford engineers are working hard on developing the car. Still, it is necessary that, quite quickly, the company begins preparations for the plant where it will assemble this model.

The press in Koln reports that it consulted documents from some environmental institutions, which show that the decision was taken in favor of the factory in Koln, Ford's main factory in Europe. At the same time, German journalists mention that the factories in Saarlouis and Craiova were also considered as possible locations.

The plant in Romania has the great advantage of low costs, especially with labor.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ford Romania)