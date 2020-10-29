Profile picture for user andreich
Business

SUV model produced by Ford in Romania gains traction on foreign markets

29 October 2020
Puma, the SUV model produced by Ford in Romania, ranked as the brand’s third best-selling model in Europe in the third quarter of this year, some 8.6% behind the more popular models Fiesta and Focus.

In Q3, Ford sold almost 42,400 Puma SUVs, with only Fiesta (46,500 units) and Focus (46,300 units) selling better, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It is for the first time when a model produced in Craiova comes close to the first two best-selling Ford models.

The American carmaker also produces EcoSport SUVs at its plant in Craiova.

In the past, the factory in Romania also produced the BMax compact car model.

Another premiere for Ford in Romania is making the first model that costs over EUR 30,000 without extra options: one of the two Puma ST versions with a 1.5 Ecoboost (200HP) engine costs EUR 32,350 (including 19% VAT) while the cheaper version costs EUR 29,250. Puma ST reaches 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and can run at 220 km/h, being the most powerful and fastest car ever produced in Romania.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

