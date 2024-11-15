Transport

Operations at Ford Otosan’s Romanian plant suspended amid heating outage

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Left without heating after a coal-fired unit at Electrocentrale Craiova broke down, Ford Otosan’s automobile plant in southern Romania ceased operations on November 13, Profit.ro reported.

The losses at the factory that is producing some 1,000 automobiles and 1,700 EcoBoost engines per day are estimated in the range of tens of millions of euros. 

The heating supplier was expected to resume supplies on the night of November 14.

Electrocentrale Craiova, which operates a power plant with units fired by coal (two units) and natural gas (one unit), is a supplier of thermal energy for both the municipality and the plant – the largest employer in Craiova. 

The heating supply to the municipality ceased several days ago amid problems at the coal-fired units that are not modernised since they are supposed to be phased off in the near future. The energy producer is carrying out an expansion to develop more gas-fired capacities, financed under the Resilience Facility – but the project is delayed by failure to find a contractor.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

Normal
Transport

Operations at Ford Otosan’s Romanian plant suspended amid heating outage

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Left without heating after a coal-fired unit at Electrocentrale Craiova broke down, Ford Otosan’s automobile plant in southern Romania ceased operations on November 13, Profit.ro reported.

The losses at the factory that is producing some 1,000 automobiles and 1,700 EcoBoost engines per day are estimated in the range of tens of millions of euros. 

The heating supplier was expected to resume supplies on the night of November 14.

Electrocentrale Craiova, which operates a power plant with units fired by coal (two units) and natural gas (one unit), is a supplier of thermal energy for both the municipality and the plant – the largest employer in Craiova. 

The heating supply to the municipality ceased several days ago amid problems at the coal-fired units that are not modernised since they are supposed to be phased off in the near future. The energy producer is carrying out an expansion to develop more gas-fired capacities, financed under the Resilience Facility – but the project is delayed by failure to find a contractor.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
15 November 2024
Brasov
Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season
15 November 2024
Environment
European Commission takes Romania, Bulgaria to court for failing to treat wastewater
15 November 2024
Politics
Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner
15 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange
15 November 2024
Macro
Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4
15 November 2024
Society
Two more Romanians confirmed dead after devastating floods in Spain, no more missing