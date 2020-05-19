Romania Insider
Ford factory in Romania steps up pace of operations
19 May 2020
Ford Romania, the second car manufacturer on the local market, stepped up the pace of operations from one to two shifts (out of three) on May 18, the company announced.

The group reopened automobile and engine production lines at its Romanian factory on May 4, after the operations had been suspended since the end of March, Ziarul Financiar reported.

About 4,700 Ford employees are now at work, out of a total headcount of 6,300.

The company has introduced temperature screening at the entrance to the factory and has implemented social distancing measures. The workers wear gloves, masks, and face shields.

Ford currently produces the Puma and EcoSport SUVs at Craiova.

