Transport

Ford Otosan to reportedly assemble batteries for its electric models in Romania

26 September 2024

Automobile producer Ford Otosan will assemble batteries for electric cars in its Romanian factory at Craiova, based on battery cells produced in another location, according to Economedia.ro quoting sources familiar with the project. The company did not confirm the information yet.

Thus, the actual assembly of the batteries, the last step of the battery production process, will take place in Romania. 

The assembly line, developed in the engine division, would already be completed and financed from the company's own funds, according to Economedia.ro.

Ford will produce three electric vehicles in Craiova. 

The company announced it will build a 100% electric version of the Puma compact SUV at the Craiova plant, starting in 2024. At the same time, Ford began to produce the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier models in Craiova, in diesel and gasoline versions, but the electric versions will also be manufactured under the names E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

