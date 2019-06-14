Bucharest festival puts the spotlight on local and international folk art, traditions

The 13th edition of the International Folklore Festival "Music and Traditions in Bucharest," which puts the spotlight on both local and international folk art and traditions, will be organized in Bucharest’s Izvor Park between June 21 and June 23.

The festival will feature a fair of local crafts and products, folklore shows, workshops for children, an area dedicated to reinterpreted folklore - IEsc, and two gastronomic spaces. Ensembles from Romania, China, Serbia, Slovakia, the Republic of Macedonia and Ukraine will perform on the festival's stage.

The event will start on Friday, June 21, 15:00, with a parade of folk costumes. The entry is free. More details about this year’s edition are available here.

A total of 24,000 local and international artists from 30 countries participated in the festival during the previous 12 editions, as well as 800 artisans, craftsmen and artists from Romania. The organizer – the Bucharest City Hall through Creart – says that this is the largest largest international folklore festival in Romania.

