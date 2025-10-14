Wizz Air adds third aircraft and five new routes from Timișoara Airport

Wizz Air has expanded its base at Timișoara International Airport, in western Romania, by adding a third aircraft and launching five new routes this month. The expansion marks another milestone for the carrier, which has transported more than nine million passengers to and from Timișoara since beginning operations there in 2008.

Starting this week, passengers can fly from Timișoara to Larnaca, Nuremberg, Basel, Frankfurt Hahn, and Naples, with fares starting at RON 79 (EUR 16), Wizz Air said.

The airline also announced increased flight frequencies on existing routes to Bari, Baden-Baden, and Dortmund.

With the addition of the new aircraft, Wizz Air now operates 20 routes from Timișoara to nine countries.

“Wizz Air proudly holds a 52% market share in Romania, underlining the country’s key role in our network,” said Mauro Peneda, General Manager of Wizz Air Malta.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)