Transport

Wizz Air adds third aircraft and five new routes from Timișoara Airport

14 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wizz Air has expanded its base at Timișoara International Airport, in western Romania, by adding a third aircraft and launching five new routes this month. The expansion marks another milestone for the carrier, which has transported more than nine million passengers to and from Timișoara since beginning operations there in 2008.

Starting this week, passengers can fly from Timișoara to Larnaca, Nuremberg, Basel, Frankfurt Hahn, and Naples, with fares starting at RON 79 (EUR 16), Wizz Air said.

The airline also announced increased flight frequencies on existing routes to Bari, Baden-Baden, and Dortmund. 

With the addition of the new aircraft, Wizz Air now operates 20 routes from Timișoara to nine countries.

“Wizz Air proudly holds a 52% market share in Romania, underlining the country’s key role in our network,” said Mauro Peneda, General Manager of Wizz Air Malta. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal
Transport

Wizz Air adds third aircraft and five new routes from Timișoara Airport

14 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Wizz Air has expanded its base at Timișoara International Airport, in western Romania, by adding a third aircraft and launching five new routes this month. The expansion marks another milestone for the carrier, which has transported more than nine million passengers to and from Timișoara since beginning operations there in 2008.

Starting this week, passengers can fly from Timișoara to Larnaca, Nuremberg, Basel, Frankfurt Hahn, and Naples, with fares starting at RON 79 (EUR 16), Wizz Air said.

The airline also announced increased flight frequencies on existing routes to Bari, Baden-Baden, and Dortmund. 

With the addition of the new aircraft, Wizz Air now operates 20 routes from Timișoara to nine countries.

“Wizz Air proudly holds a 52% market share in Romania, underlining the country’s key role in our network,” said Mauro Peneda, General Manager of Wizz Air Malta. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 October 2025
Energy
Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania
14 October 2025
Politics
“A lot of room” for American investments in energy or AI in Romania, president says
14 October 2025
Events
The Cure and Twenty One Pilots to headline Electric Castle 2026 in Romania
14 October 2025
Transport
Prime minister attends launch of new EUR 100 mln Mercedes production line in Romania
14 October 2025
M&A
Merger between Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania and First Bank nears completion
14 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Nuclearelectrica exports nuclear fuel to Argentina
14 October 2025
Politics
Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party to hold congress in November
14 October 2025
Interviews
‘We wanted to design something that could work anywhere’: How this Romanian-born startup is tackling marine plastic pollution