Transport

Flyone adds route linking Bucharest to Munich

30 July 2025

Moldovan carrier Flyone will add a route between Bucharest and Munich starting in October. The flights to Munich will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. 

This adds to the flights it has connecting the Romanian capital to Tel Aviv, Brussels, and Verona.

With these routes, the airline is responding to the constant demand from Romanian diaspora communities, as well as from passengers seeking city breaks or seasonal holidays, the company said.

All flights are operated by modern Airbus aircraft.

“Each season, we adapt our flight schedule based on real market conditions. What sets us apart is our ability to grow cautiously, yet confidently, in markets where air mobility is essential. We continue to operate routes where we see steady demand, and we introduce new ones where passengers need direct, fast connections — without stopovers or unnecessary costs. It’s a simple philosophy, but a sustainable one,” Vladimir Cebotari, CEO of Flyone Airlines, said.

The company’s strategy is built “on the balanced expansion of its route network, adjusting flight frequencies based on seasonality, and maintaining a digitalized, passenger-friendly operating model.”

Flyone launched in 2016 and has become the largest airline in Moldova. Flyone Armenia launched in 2021.

(Photo: Colicaranica/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

