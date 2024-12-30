Central Romania: Fly Lili suspends flights from Braşov airport

Air carrier Fly Lili announced it was temporarily suspending its flights to and from Braşov Ghimbav International Airport, in central Romania, starting January 10 of next year.

The decision was taken due to “a low number of passengers and increasing operational costs, in order to ensure the sustainability of our operations in the long term,” the company said.

Impacted passengers will receive a refund of their tickets, the company said.

Fly Lili started operating flights to and from the Braşov-Ghimbav International Airport in June 2024. It was one of two airlines operating out of the Braşov airport, alongside Wizz Air. It offered routes to Munich, Stuttgart, Rome, Nuremberg, Thessaloniki and Barcelona.

After Fly Lili’s announcement, the Braşov County Council announced the airport management was in talks with other airlines for new destinations to be added next year. It also said it was in talks to add a military use to the airport.

Last year, Romanian airline Dan Air decided to move its operations from Brașov to Bacău Airport.

The Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport was officially inaugurated in June 2023. It is the first airport built in Romania in the last 50 years, after an investment of EUR 140 million.

(Photo: Primaria Municipiului Brașov Facebook Page)

