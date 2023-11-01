Romanian airline Dan Air confirms move from Brașov airport due to restricted schedule

Romanian airline Dan Air has decided to temporarily suspend its operations from the Ghimbav International Airport in Brașov, citing the restricted schedule, the lack of essential airport facilities for winter flights, and the absence of facilities offered to airlines. It said it would move all operations from Brașov Airport to Bacău Airport starting in December.

The company started operating from Ghimbav International Airport immediately after its inauguration in June of this year. For two months, it was the only airline operating regular flights from there. With Dan Air’s departure, only one airline will remain at Brașov airport.

On October 30, 2023, the representatives of the Brașov airport announced that the extension of the operating hours, from 12 hours to 16 hours, will take effect from January 15, 2024, forcing airlines to operate according to a restricted winter schedule. This, along with the lack of proper airport facilities, is the reason that led Dan Air to relocate its flights to Bacău International Airport, company representatives said during a press conference.

Dan Air representatives aid that the airline submitted the flight schedule for the winter season to Brașov Airport on September 1, with the extension of the operating hours from 12 to 16 hours scheduled to start on November 3, 2023, as promised by local authorities. It subsequently sought clarifications and confirmations regarding the new schedule, as it planned to increase flight frequency, passenger traffic, and the number of destinations. The official announcement of the delay in extending the program to 2024 was only made on October 30.

"Brașov Airport has demonstrated enormous potential and has already ranked among the most important airports in Romania. It is a strategic investment of national importance that continues to be neglected, and talked about for years, and when it's ready, authorities discover that they don't have enough qualified staff or the necessary technical capabilities for its efficient and safe operation. I must mention that Dan Air has not received and does not receive any support from local authorities to stimulate the increase in traffic at Brașov Airport, even though many other airports in the country offer these facilities/subsidies per passenger or other free services,” said Matt Ian David, CEO of Dan Air.

He also argued that the airline "subsidized" the existence of Brașov Airport and forced other operators to open regular routes there.

“Like any business, we need predictability. In about 5 months, Dan Air has already lost EUR 2.6 million, and the people of Brașov have lost EUR 120 million in public funds," said Matt Ian David.

As of November 13, the winter schedule from Brașov will be operated according to the schedule for the main European destinations, with takeoff and landing from Bacău Airport. Passengers who still wish to use the purchased tickets and continue to fly will benefit from a free transfer offered by Dan Air on the Brașov-Bacău route and return on the day of the flight. Travelers have been informed of the new changes and have a special form available to express their choice for these flights.

From December 11, the new flight schedule and new destinations with departures exclusively from Bacău Airport will take effect, and this program will be communicated subsequently, according to Dan Air.

