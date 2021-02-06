Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 09:24
Politics

Romania's PM Citu seeks support from president Iohannis for Liberal Party elections

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu assured on Monday that his electoral campaign for the position of president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban would not affect the functioning of the Government.

Speaking in a show at local news station Digi24, he said that his election campaign would be handled by "a team of people" around him, G4media.ro reported. Some have identified in the "team of people" several top members of the former Democrat Party (PD) of former president Traian Basescu - who are now supporting president Klaus Iohannis.

The conflict between the two wings within PNL (Citu and Orban) may have serious adverse effects at a time when the party is far from holding a solid position in the Parliament.

One of the declared supporters of PM Citu, labour minister Raluca Turcan, already got involved in the campaign. She stated that "[PM] Citu's supporters are the people in the team of president Klaus Iohannis," who - Turcan stressed - needs the PNL to be "a truly reforming force."

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc had already expressed support for PM Citu, who in turn invited him to play "whatever role he wants" after the internal elections in the Liberal Party.

Notably, among PM Citu's supporters is Nicolae Ciuca - the first PM nomination made by president Klaus Iohannis after last fall's elections.

"The Government will not be affected by this election campaign. On the contrary, you will see government programs that will be implemented in the next period. We completed the Resilience Plan (PNRR), which we submitted today. We will continue with the guidelines for European funds. There are another EUR 46 bln that we have to absorb, in addition to this EUR 29.2 bln [under PNRR]. You realize that by 2027 almost EUR 80 bln will enter Romania. This has never happened in history. We have to do these things and I will do them," said Citu.

President Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Florin Citu attended on May 31 a diplomatic event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is the first public appearance of the two after PM Citu announced on May 30 morning that he would run for the PNL leadership at the party's September congress.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 08:54
31 May 2021
Politics
Romanian PM Citu runs for president of the Liberal Party against Ludovic Orban
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 09:24
Politics

Romania's PM Citu seeks support from president Iohannis for Liberal Party elections

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu assured on Monday that his electoral campaign for the position of president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban would not affect the functioning of the Government.

Speaking in a show at local news station Digi24, he said that his election campaign would be handled by "a team of people" around him, G4media.ro reported. Some have identified in the "team of people" several top members of the former Democrat Party (PD) of former president Traian Basescu - who are now supporting president Klaus Iohannis.

The conflict between the two wings within PNL (Citu and Orban) may have serious adverse effects at a time when the party is far from holding a solid position in the Parliament.

One of the declared supporters of PM Citu, labour minister Raluca Turcan, already got involved in the campaign. She stated that "[PM] Citu's supporters are the people in the team of president Klaus Iohannis," who - Turcan stressed - needs the PNL to be "a truly reforming force."

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc had already expressed support for PM Citu, who in turn invited him to play "whatever role he wants" after the internal elections in the Liberal Party.

Notably, among PM Citu's supporters is Nicolae Ciuca - the first PM nomination made by president Klaus Iohannis after last fall's elections.

"The Government will not be affected by this election campaign. On the contrary, you will see government programs that will be implemented in the next period. We completed the Resilience Plan (PNRR), which we submitted today. We will continue with the guidelines for European funds. There are another EUR 46 bln that we have to absorb, in addition to this EUR 29.2 bln [under PNRR]. You realize that by 2027 almost EUR 80 bln will enter Romania. This has never happened in history. We have to do these things and I will do them," said Citu.

President Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Florin Citu attended on May 31 a diplomatic event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is the first public appearance of the two after PM Citu announced on May 30 morning that he would run for the PNL leadership at the party's September congress.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 08:54
31 May 2021
Politics
Romanian PM Citu runs for president of the Liberal Party against Ludovic Orban
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars