Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with the EC president during “very constructive meeting”

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday evening, May 11. One of the topics discussed was Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Both officials said the meeting was “constructive” and that progress is being made on the proposed reforms.

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen thanked the Romanian PM for the “constructive meeting.”

“We work hand in hand to finalize a solid Recovery and Resilience Plan asap. Good progress on reforms,” reads the message.

Thank you Prime Minister @florincitu for a constructive meeting.



We work hand in hand with 🇷🇴 to finalise a solid Recovery and Resilience Plan asap. Good progress on reforms.



The approval of the ORD by all Member States is a necessary step for #NextGenerationEU funds to flow. pic.twitter.com/oSHyjcekpZ — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 11, 2021

In his turn, prime minister Citu said that he had a “very constructive meeting” with the European Commission president, and that Romania will submit “an ambitious & realistic plan, to move towards a swift and sustainable post-pandemic recovery and to build a more resilient economy.”

Very constructive meeting with President @vonderleyen, with a focus on 🇷🇴National Recovery & Resilience Plan. Romania will submit an ambitious & realistic plan, to move towards a swift and sustainable post-pandemic recovery and to build a more resilient economy. pic.twitter.com/IhxVbXqLaX — florin citu (@florincitu) May 11, 2021

PM Citu and several ministers went to Brussels to negotiate projects that will receive funding through PNRR, according to Hotnews.ro. Negotiations will continue on Wednesday, May 12.

The Romanian authorities plan to submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to Brussels at the end of this month.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Citu)