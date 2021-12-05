Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 10:23
Politics

Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with the EC president during “very constructive meeting”

12 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday evening, May 11. One of the topics discussed was Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Both officials said the meeting was “constructive” and that progress is being made on the proposed reforms.

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen thanked the Romanian PM for the “constructive meeting.”

“We work hand in hand to finalize a solid Recovery and Resilience Plan asap. Good progress on reforms,” reads the message.

In his turn, prime minister Citu said that he had a “very constructive meeting” with the European Commission president, and that Romania will submit “an ambitious & realistic plan, to move towards a swift and sustainable post-pandemic recovery and to build a more resilient economy.”

PM Citu and several ministers went to Brussels to negotiate projects that will receive funding through PNRR, according to Hotnews.ro. Negotiations will continue on Wednesday, May 12.

The Romanian authorities plan to submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to Brussels at the end of this month.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Citu)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 07:51
27 April 2021
Business
EC rejects another section of Romania’s PNRR: the gas network expansion
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 10:23
Politics

Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with the EC president during “very constructive meeting”

12 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday evening, May 11. One of the topics discussed was Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Both officials said the meeting was “constructive” and that progress is being made on the proposed reforms.

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen thanked the Romanian PM for the “constructive meeting.”

“We work hand in hand to finalize a solid Recovery and Resilience Plan asap. Good progress on reforms,” reads the message.

In his turn, prime minister Citu said that he had a “very constructive meeting” with the European Commission president, and that Romania will submit “an ambitious & realistic plan, to move towards a swift and sustainable post-pandemic recovery and to build a more resilient economy.”

PM Citu and several ministers went to Brussels to negotiate projects that will receive funding through PNRR, according to Hotnews.ro. Negotiations will continue on Wednesday, May 12.

The Romanian authorities plan to submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to Brussels at the end of this month.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Citu)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 07:51
27 April 2021
Business
EC rejects another section of Romania’s PNRR: the gas network expansion
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more