Romanian boxer makes acting debut in Creed 2

Romanian boxer Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu, 27, will make his acting debut in Creed 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit Creed.

Munteanu is set to play Ivan Drago’s son in the upcoming film, which also stars well-known Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, Variety reported. In fact, Stallone confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Ivan Drago, who was played by Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV, was the character who killed Apollo Creed (Jordan’s father) in a boxing match.

Steven Caple Jr. will direct Creed 2 from an original screenplay based on characters from the Rocky franchise. Production is to start this spring.

10 famous actors who share Romanian origins

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu on Facebook)