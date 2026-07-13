Romania ranked as 45th most peaceful country globally in 2026 Global Peace Index

Romania was the 45th most peaceful country in the world in 2026, down one place from 2025, according to a yearly ranking compiled by Travel + Leisure.

Each year, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), an independent and non-partisan think tank, publishes the Global Peace Index. Now in its 20th edition, the index ranks 163 independent states and territories, covering 99.7% of the world's population. To do so, it uses 23 "qualitative and quantitative indicators" to measure peace across three key areas: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarization. The lower the final score, the more peaceful the country.

Overall, low crime rates, strong social cohesion, and stunning natural landscapes determine the Global Peace Index ranking.

Iceland ranked first in the ranking for the 19th consecutive year, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Ireland. Austria, Portugal, Singapore, Finland, and Japan complete the top 10.

The leader received a score of 1.161, placing well ahead of second-ranked New Zealand, which scored 1.343, while its level of peace even increased by 2% over the past year. Iceland's ranking in safety and security also improved by 4%, while its militarization ranking improved (albeit slightly) by 0.3%.

According to the report, "Iceland's exceptional position is based on the absence of a standing army, very low crime rates, and strong social cohesion."

Regionally, "Western and Central Europe remains the most peaceful region in the world according to the 2026 GPI," the report stated.

Romania was ranked in 45th place (out of 163). The ranking of its neighbors varies, from Hungary (15th) to Serbia (70th). Bulgaria was the 26th most peaceful country in the world, and Moldova is the 55th. Russia occupied the last position in the ranking.

radu@romania-insider.com

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