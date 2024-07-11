Floria resumes offline development and invests over 60,000 Euros in its sixth flower shop, opened as a franchise in Sun Plaza

News from Companies

Floria, a reference brand in the Romanian floral market, resumes its offline expansion by opening its sixth flower shop under a franchise system. Following the flower shops in Promenada Mall, Băneasa Shopping Center, Plaza Romania, AFI Cotroceni, and Ion Câmpineanu, the flower shop in Sun Plaza, achieved through an investment of over 60,000 Euros, consolidates Floria's presence in high-traffic commercial locations.

"The opening in Sun Plaza marks the restart of our expansion in offline spaces. We aim to support intensive development, with several locations each year, to be closer to customers and create superior shopping experiences, both online and offline," said Diana Patac, Business Development Franchise at Floria.

The flower shop in Sun Plaza is strategically located in one of the most frequented shopping centers in the capital and covers an area of 22 sqm. The investment in the setup amounts to 60,000 Euros. The space is positioned on the ground floor and reflects the premium identity of Floria's flower shops.

Like all Floria flower shops, the new location in Sun Plaza adheres to the design and freshness standards of the flowers, focusing on a creative mix between traditionally known and chosen flowers by the Romanian public—such as roses, freesias, tulips, hydrangeas — and special flowers — such as Prothea, Strelitzia, Brunia, Helliconia, Anthurium, Orchid, Vanda, Molucella, Oxypetalum—that add sophisticated touches to the bouquets created by Floria's florists.

Franchise Expansion in Shopping Centers

In line with the strategic development direction, opening a franchise flower shop in the commercial center in the southern part of the Capital emphasizes Floria's intent to expand its offline presence and offer business opportunities to entrepreneurs in the floral sector.

“Franchise partners receive assistance in setting up and designing the flower shop, employee training, and continuous support for optimizing operations. "We bring all the know-how accumulated over more than 10 years of activity and the profitable business model of the current flower shops," says Diana Patac.

The investment required to open a Floria flower shop is approximately 3000 Euros/sqm, with two design formats available—boutique flower shop, with areas of 20-25 sqm, or experience flower shop, with areas over 30 sqm.

In the coming years, Floria aims to expand nationwide, in spaces within high-traffic shopping centers.

"We want to support active development alongside individuals passionate about flowers and the floral sector, which we know very well both from a creative and operational perspective. We want to work with fully involved entrepreneurs who wish to grow a business by applying a profitable recipe and at the same time oriented towards excellence from a product and service perspective. We are looking for partners who enjoy being involved in the flower shop's operations, being constantly surrounded by flowers," adds Diana Patac.

Floria's expertise comes, on one hand, from online activity, where the brand has been active for 14 years and has stood out for its innovative floral services and products, as well as the distinctive design of the bouquets and ultra-fast delivery within 2-4 hours from order completion. On the other hand, Floria has been active with physical flower shops since 2015, currently having five other flower shops, all operating under a franchise system. These are located in Promenada Mall, Băneasa Shopping Center, Plaza Romania, AFI Cotroceni, and Ion Câmpineanu.

About Floria.ro

Floria.ro is a business born out of a passion for flowers and a love for beauty, in 2010. With excellent market evolution, Floria.ro is an online store offering customers unique floral creations, designed in line with international fashion trends, but adapted to the Romanian market's demands. Over the past 13 years, it has become the preferred supplier for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, ensuring fast delivery service within 2-4 hours from order confirmation, nationwide.

Floria.ro has been awarded six times as the Online Florist of the Year at the e-Commerce Awards Gala and twice as the Best Online Florist and Best Online Store in Romania. Since its inception, and especially in recent years, Floria.ro has consistently brought technological innovation closer to customers who want to send spectacular bouquets worldwide.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier of the Romanian Royal House for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it was the official florist of the papal visit to Romania.

