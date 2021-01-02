Street in Florence to be named after Queen Helen of Romania

A street in the Italian city of Florence is to be named after Queen Helen of Romania, the Romanian Royal House announced last week.

“At the initiative of civic organizations representing the Romanian and Italian communities, the City Council of Florence voted in favor of naming a street or a public park in the ancient city after Queen Helen of Romania,” the Royal House said in a message posted on Facebook, local Agerpres reported.

According to the announcement of the Royal House of Romania, the inauguration will take place in 2022.

“The merit of starting this patriotic and historical approach, worthy of all admiration, belongs to Mrs. Melania Cotoi, president of the AlterNATIVA Association. During May 2021, the commemoration of Queen Helen will take place in Florence, and next year the public location bearing the queen's name will be inaugurated,” the same post reads.

Born in 1896, Helen of Greece and Denmark was the daughter of King Constantine I of Greece and his wife Sophia of Prussia. She was the sister of kings George II, Alexander and Pavlos of Greece. She married Romania’s King Carol II, the son of King Ferdinand and Queen Marie, in Athens, in 1921. The couple divorced in 1928. She became the Queen Mother of Romania during the reign of her son, King Michael (1940–1947). She left the country as her son was forced to abdicate. She passed away on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne.

