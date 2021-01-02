Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/01/2021 - 10:28
Culture

Street in Florence to be named after Queen Helen of Romania

01 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A street in the Italian city of Florence is to be named after Queen Helen of Romania, the Romanian Royal House announced last week.

“At the initiative of civic organizations representing the Romanian and Italian communities, the City Council of Florence voted in favor of naming a street or a public park in the ancient city after Queen Helen of Romania,” the Royal House said in a message posted on Facebook, local Agerpres reported. 

According to the announcement of the Royal House of Romania, the inauguration will take place in 2022.

“The merit of starting this patriotic and historical approach, worthy of all admiration, belongs to Mrs. Melania Cotoi, president of the AlterNATIVA Association. During May 2021, the commemoration of Queen Helen will take place in Florence, and next year the public location bearing the queen's name will be inaugurated,” the same post reads.

Born in 1896, Helen of Greece and Denmark was the daughter of King Constantine I of Greece and his wife Sophia of Prussia. She was the sister of kings George II, Alexander and Pavlos of Greece. She married Romania’s King Carol II, the son of King Ferdinand and Queen Marie, in Athens, in 1921. The couple divorced in 1928. She became the Queen Mother of Romania during the reign of her son, King Michael (1940–1947). She left the country as her son was forced to abdicate. She passed away on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/01/2021 - 10:28
Culture

Street in Florence to be named after Queen Helen of Romania

01 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A street in the Italian city of Florence is to be named after Queen Helen of Romania, the Romanian Royal House announced last week.

“At the initiative of civic organizations representing the Romanian and Italian communities, the City Council of Florence voted in favor of naming a street or a public park in the ancient city after Queen Helen of Romania,” the Royal House said in a message posted on Facebook, local Agerpres reported. 

According to the announcement of the Royal House of Romania, the inauguration will take place in 2022.

“The merit of starting this patriotic and historical approach, worthy of all admiration, belongs to Mrs. Melania Cotoi, president of the AlterNATIVA Association. During May 2021, the commemoration of Queen Helen will take place in Florence, and next year the public location bearing the queen's name will be inaugurated,” the same post reads.

Born in 1896, Helen of Greece and Denmark was the daughter of King Constantine I of Greece and his wife Sophia of Prussia. She was the sister of kings George II, Alexander and Pavlos of Greece. She married Romania’s King Carol II, the son of King Ferdinand and Queen Marie, in Athens, in 1921. The couple divorced in 1928. She became the Queen Mother of Romania during the reign of her son, King Michael (1940–1947). She left the country as her son was forced to abdicate. She passed away on November 28, 1982, in Lausanne.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life