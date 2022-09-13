Business

Floating solar power system launched in Romania's port of Constanța

13 September 2022
A floating photovoltaic (PV) system which will produce 15,000 kW annually was launched in the Romanian port of Constanța.

The system was put to water in the area surrounding the port’s berth 99, which it will power, according to the Constanța Maritime Ports Administration. The floating PV system will also supply the power for the public lighting in the vicinity, not to mention berth 99’s tugboats.

The platform is designed to withstand waves of up to one meter, and is highly mobile, being able to move where electricity is demanded. It has floaters, an anchoring system, a platform accessible to the personnel that serves it, equipment for mounting cables, solar panels, and energy storage systems. The PV system also allows remote data transmission with ease.

A similar array is used in several Belgian ports. The project could be replicated in several areas of the port of Constanța if it proves to be effective, according to port representatives.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Constanta Port)

radu@romania-insider.com

