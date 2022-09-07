M&A

Austria's Enery pays EUR 71 mln for 81MW green power portfolio in Romania

07 September 2022
Austrian company Enery Power Holding, already present on the energy market in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria, signed an agreement to acquire the portfolio of renewable energy projects owned by Canadian Jade Power Trust in Romania for a total price of EUR 71 mln.

The portfolio has a total capacity of 81MW and includes two wind farms in Dobrogea, two solar energy projects and two hydroelectric plants, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This is Enery's first investment in the wind and hydro energy sector in Romania, the company announced in a statement.

According to Jade Power Trust, the sale includes the subsidiaries Transeastern Hidroelectrica Del Ucea SPV and Transeastern Rott Energy SPV III, as well as the stakes held in Power LIVE One, Rott Energy, Zagra Hidro, Corabia Solar, Holmron Renewable Energy and East Wind Farm.

Enery was founded by Richard König, Lukas Nemec and RP Global, and from 2021 the main financier is the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) through Amber Infrastructure. Its strategy is aimed at expanding renewable energy projects in Central and Eastern Europe.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)

