Romania’s average fixed internet download speed goes up 25% in 2020

Internet users in Romania have experienced an average download speed of 185.8 Mbps for fixed broadband connections in 2020, a figure almost 25% higher than the year before, according to statistics compiled by telecom regulator ANCOM based on tests performed on the Netograf platform. The average upload speed remained constant at 111.4 Mbps.

Meanwhile, the download speed for mobile connections remained constant last year, at 24.2 Mbps. However, the mobile upload speed dropped by 19% to 10.2 Mbps.

The same report said that the average download speed for fixed internet connections varies from one county to another, from 95.2 Mbps in Covasna to 235.5 Mbps in Ialomita. As for the mobile internet connections, the average download speed stays between 12.9 Mbps in the county of Giurgiu and 48.9 Mbps in Vrancea.

“Amid an increase of about 30% in fixed internet traffic in 2020, determined by the implementation of remote work, the transfer of school and university courses online and the significant increase of the online entertainment component, the increase of transfer speeds represents an important indicator of the networks’ resilience and the performance of the internet access service in Romania. Over the past year, all providers have taken steps to monitor the network’s available capacity more efficiently and adjust quickly to requirements, to modernize network equipment and to simplify and streamline the procurement process,” ANCOM vice-president Eduard Lovin said.

The ANCOM report was based on 322,777 valid tests performed through the Netograf platform.

