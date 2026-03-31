Sibiu International Theatre Festival to host Ștefan Câlția exhibition at upcoming edition

This year’s Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS) will host an exhibition of works by Romanian painter Ștefan Câlția.

Curated by Liviana Dan, it will gather dozens of works from the Ștefan Câlția Foundation archive and private collections.

The exhibition will open inside the building of the former Ursuline Monastery, which will undergo restoration work on its roof. The works will be carried out by the non-profit Ambulance for Monuments.

The exhibition will be open between June 19 and August 16.

Ștefan Câlția (b.1942) is recognized “for a body of work marked by remarkable coherence and depth, creating a symbolic universe rooted in the Transylvanian and rural landscape, in the relationship between humans and nature, memory, and travel,” a presentation of the event reads.

At the same time, Câlția’s The Acrobat, a painting created in 2018, will feature on the poster of the 33rd edition of FITS, which has chosen ‘Soul’ as its 2026 theme.

“We have been preparing this edition of the festival for over a year. We have put soul into it, perhaps more than ever, and created an edition of Soul. We will offer FITS audiences a major Ștefan Câlția exhibition, which we are delighted to host. Alongside it, we will bring hundreds of other indoor and outdoor events featuring some of the biggest names in the world. Through this edition, we want to show that beyond technology lies the soul, whether it is that of the artist or the viewer,” Constantin Chiriac, president of FITS, said.

This year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival will take place in the central Romania city between June 19 and June 28.

The 2026 program will be announced at the end of April.

(Illustration: FITS)

simona@romania-insider.com