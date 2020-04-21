Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 07:59
Business
Fitch revises Romania’s rating outlook to negative, projects 8%-of-GDP public deficit
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch revised the outlook on Romania's BBB- sovereign rating from stable to negative, citing substantial worsening of Romania's public finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic aggravating the already weak fiscal position.

The move came two weeks ahead of the scheduled regular review on May 1. Romania's debt is rated by all major rating agencies on the lowest investment grade level, with a neutral outlook (except for Fitch, since April 17).

Moody's is also expected to publish its rating review on Romania, and a negative outlook or even rating (less likely) negative action is expected as well.

Fitch expects a combination of sharp economic contraction (-5.9%) and rising spending, to propel the public sector deficit to 8% of GDP this year - somehow above the 6.7% -of-GDP revised deficit target planned by the Government.

In turn, this would push up the public debt by 9.4% of GDP to 44.8% of GDP - still below the projected 'BBB' median of 50%, but the highest ratio since 1995.

The public debt/GDP should rise only moderately in 2021 (to 45.1% of GDP), "but this is subject to significant upside risks," according to the rating agency's press release.

For the next year, Fitch forecasts 5.3% GDP growth and a public deficit of 4.2% of GDP. The key driver for further actions is the confidence in post-pandemic fiscal consolidation with a positive impact on the stabilisation of general government debt/GDP over the medium-term.

Romania's finance minister Florin Citu blamed the Parliament for Fitch's perspective change. He argued that the populist laws passed by the Social Democrat majority significantly increase public expenditures while not generating revenues to balance the budget.  

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 07:59
Business
Fitch revises Romania’s rating outlook to negative, projects 8%-of-GDP public deficit
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch revised the outlook on Romania's BBB- sovereign rating from stable to negative, citing substantial worsening of Romania's public finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic aggravating the already weak fiscal position.

The move came two weeks ahead of the scheduled regular review on May 1. Romania's debt is rated by all major rating agencies on the lowest investment grade level, with a neutral outlook (except for Fitch, since April 17).

Moody's is also expected to publish its rating review on Romania, and a negative outlook or even rating (less likely) negative action is expected as well.

Fitch expects a combination of sharp economic contraction (-5.9%) and rising spending, to propel the public sector deficit to 8% of GDP this year - somehow above the 6.7% -of-GDP revised deficit target planned by the Government.

In turn, this would push up the public debt by 9.4% of GDP to 44.8% of GDP - still below the projected 'BBB' median of 50%, but the highest ratio since 1995.

The public debt/GDP should rise only moderately in 2021 (to 45.1% of GDP), "but this is subject to significant upside risks," according to the rating agency's press release.

For the next year, Fitch forecasts 5.3% GDP growth and a public deficit of 4.2% of GDP. The key driver for further actions is the confidence in post-pandemic fiscal consolidation with a positive impact on the stabilisation of general government debt/GDP over the medium-term.

Romania's finance minister Florin Citu blamed the Parliament for Fitch's perspective change. He argued that the populist laws passed by the Social Democrat majority significantly increase public expenditures while not generating revenues to balance the budget.  

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19