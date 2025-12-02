Macro

Romania’s Fiscal Council cautiously optimistic about fiscal consolidation in 2026

02 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Fiscal Council expressed cautious optimism that the fiscal measures adopted in the second half of 2025 could reduce the budget deficit to around 6.5% of GDP in 2026, according to its assessment of the second budget revision approved by the government. The Council stated that such an outcome would represent a significant improvement from the 2024 level and align with Romania’s medium-term budgetary and structural commitments.

The institution noted that the country’s tax revenues remain among the lowest in the European Union. In 2024, Romania collected tax revenues equal to 28.7% of GDP, compared with 35% in the Czech Republic, 35% in Hungary, 37.5% in Poland, and an EU average of 40.1%. 

The Council said that the chronic under-collection reflected long-standing neglect of the need to ensure tax revenues adequate to societal demands.

The Council also stressed that improving tax collection is “a matter of national security”, citing the pressure on the public budget and the broader international context. It reiterated that reducing the fiscal deficit cannot rely exclusively on expenditure cuts, a position it described as confirmed by the structure of measures introduced by the government in 2025.

The body rejected the view that significantly higher immediate tax collection could be achieved without adjustments to the fiscal framework. It also argued that a substantial reduction in public expenditure capable of avoiding tax changes was unrealistic given the urgency of fiscal correction.

According to the Council, the widening of the budget deficit in 2024 - recorded at 8.67% of GDP in cash terms and 9.3% under the ESA methodology - resulted mainly from increases in permanent expenditure. It noted that the composition of spending contributed to the difficulty of achieving consolidation without changes to taxation.

The Council concluded that the combination of revenue-raising measures, improved administration, and controlled expenditure growth provided a credible path toward fiscal adjustment in 2026, while warning that the targets would require sustained political commitment and administrative capacity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s Fiscal Council cautiously optimistic about fiscal consolidation in 2026

02 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Fiscal Council expressed cautious optimism that the fiscal measures adopted in the second half of 2025 could reduce the budget deficit to around 6.5% of GDP in 2026, according to its assessment of the second budget revision approved by the government. The Council stated that such an outcome would represent a significant improvement from the 2024 level and align with Romania’s medium-term budgetary and structural commitments.

The institution noted that the country’s tax revenues remain among the lowest in the European Union. In 2024, Romania collected tax revenues equal to 28.7% of GDP, compared with 35% in the Czech Republic, 35% in Hungary, 37.5% in Poland, and an EU average of 40.1%. 

The Council said that the chronic under-collection reflected long-standing neglect of the need to ensure tax revenues adequate to societal demands.

The Council also stressed that improving tax collection is “a matter of national security”, citing the pressure on the public budget and the broader international context. It reiterated that reducing the fiscal deficit cannot rely exclusively on expenditure cuts, a position it described as confirmed by the structure of measures introduced by the government in 2025.

The body rejected the view that significantly higher immediate tax collection could be achieved without adjustments to the fiscal framework. It also argued that a substantial reduction in public expenditure capable of avoiding tax changes was unrealistic given the urgency of fiscal correction.

According to the Council, the widening of the budget deficit in 2024 - recorded at 8.67% of GDP in cash terms and 9.3% under the ESA methodology - resulted mainly from increases in permanent expenditure. It noted that the composition of spending contributed to the difficulty of achieving consolidation without changes to taxation.

The Council concluded that the combination of revenue-raising measures, improved administration, and controlled expenditure growth provided a credible path toward fiscal adjustment in 2026, while warning that the targets would require sustained political commitment and administrative capacity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 December 2025
Diversity
Reduced noise and lights planned for inclusive ‘Silent Day’ at Bucharest Christmas Market
02 December 2025
Politics
Former MEP Vlad Gheorghe withdraws from Bucharest mayoral race, backs Liberal candidate
02 December 2025
Society
Romania could lose a quarter of its population by 2080, report shows
02 December 2025
Politics
Poll shows isolationists-backed candidate for Bucharest mayor gaining ground
02 December 2025
Macro
Romania’s public debt up EUR 3 bln in August
02 December 2025
Environment
Conservation Carpathia receives Germany’s Order of Merit for environmental work in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
02 December 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan acknowledges corruption in Romania, says public discontent is justified
28 November 2025
Transport
New 14 km segment of Romania’s A7 Moldova highway inaugurated