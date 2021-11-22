Village Museum in Bucharest opens fir tree decorating contest

The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest runs between November 22 and December 19 a contest asking participants to decorate 20 fir trees on the institution’s premises.

The contest, occasioned by the winter holidays, is part of the project “Opening the Book of Good Deeds,” by which the museum aims to gather clothes and toys for 400 children in Ilfov and Călărași county. As part of the project, it wants to attract children and the young public to the museum, where they can meet St Nicholas (on December 5) and Santa Claus (December 19), and donate clothing and toys for underprivileged children.

Those who wish to decorate the fir trees need to bring the decorations themselves, take a picture of their work, post it on social networks and check in at the museum.

(Photo: Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti" Facebook Page)

