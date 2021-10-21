Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 08:12
Business

Finzoom.ro: Three out of ten Romanians have a credit card

21 October 2021
Three out of ten Romanians have credit cards, Finzoom concluded, based on a survey conducted online in Romania. In fact, due to the sample that apparently includes only part of those visiting Finzoom.ro website, the conclusion should be taken with a grain of salt since it is not relevant for the entire population of the country.

A total of 30% of those who answered the Finzoom survey already have a credit card, 70% have at least one debit card, while 24% of respondents say they do not have a card.

The ratio between credit card and debit cardholders (3:7) is more statistically relevant. It seems to be rather high, even if the sample of respondents is expected to feature a high degree of financial sophistication (since they visited Finzoom.ro).

Asked what was the main motivation for contracting a credit card, most mentioned the need to have access to a reserve amount (32%).  In the second place is the intention to make important purchases (such as appliances) with delayed payment.

Regarding the characteristics of the credit card that Romanians consider the most important, the interest rate is only in 3rd place (18% of the respondents), the fees and commissions in 2nd place (22% of the respondents), and in the first place, it is the system of Interest-free instalments - nominated by 25% of respondents.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Editor's picks