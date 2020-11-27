Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romanian FinMin Citu wants to attend central bank’s monetary policy meetings

27 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's finance minister Florin Citu plans to attend the monetary policy meetings held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) to express his ministry's position about further monetary policy rate cuts, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Citu made the announcement in a press conference dedicated to the third budget revision made this year.

In its latest monetary policy meeting on November 12, BNR's board maintained the monetary policy rate at 1.5%.

Romania still has resources to use interest rate cuts and liquidity injections to stimulate the real economy sector, minister Florin Citu had said in an interview with Radio Guerrilla on October 28.

Romania's central bank (BNR) cut its monetary policy rate by 25bp from 1.75% to 1.50% at its August 5 monetary policy meeting, the second rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic after a similar move at the end of May. Before the state of emergency, BNR had cut the monetary policy rate from 2.5% to 2%.

The finance minister can participate in the BNR's monetary policy meetings as an observer. He does not have the right to vote.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:09
30 September 2020
Business
BCR chief economist says monetary policy rate could remain unchanged by 2022
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romanian FinMin Citu wants to attend central bank’s monetary policy meetings

27 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's finance minister Florin Citu plans to attend the monetary policy meetings held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) to express his ministry's position about further monetary policy rate cuts, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Citu made the announcement in a press conference dedicated to the third budget revision made this year.

In its latest monetary policy meeting on November 12, BNR's board maintained the monetary policy rate at 1.5%.

Romania still has resources to use interest rate cuts and liquidity injections to stimulate the real economy sector, minister Florin Citu had said in an interview with Radio Guerrilla on October 28.

Romania's central bank (BNR) cut its monetary policy rate by 25bp from 1.75% to 1.50% at its August 5 monetary policy meeting, the second rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic after a similar move at the end of May. Before the state of emergency, BNR had cut the monetary policy rate from 2.5% to 2%.

The finance minister can participate in the BNR's monetary policy meetings as an observer. He does not have the right to vote.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:09
30 September 2020
Business
BCR chief economist says monetary policy rate could remain unchanged by 2022
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections