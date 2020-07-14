Bucharest Police fine subway travelers not complying with Covid-19 prevention measures

Bucharest’s Public Transport Police levied RON 30,360 (EUR 6,259) fines over the past week to subway travelers who did not comply with the Covid-19 prevention measures.

The police officers levied 169 fines: 120 of them for non-compliance with social cohabitation norms and 49 for non-compliance with the subway travel regulations, rules concerning the security of goods, sites, and valuables, and the safety of citizens, and regulations concerning the local residents’ ID papers, the Bucharest Police said, quoted by Agerpres.

On Monday, July 13, the gendarmes removed a traveler from a train for not wearing his mask correctly. He didn’t conform to the request to adjust his mask, and the gendarmes handcuffed the person, who was resisting the removal, Digi24.ro reported. The incident took place at the Unirii station.

(Photo: Adrea/ Dreamstime)

