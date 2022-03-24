Final ruling: Romania's former President Basescu was Securitate's informer

Former President Traian Basescu was a collaborator of the Securitate as a political police, the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided, thus upholding the decision of the court of the first instance.

Former President Basescu announced that he would take "legal steps" at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Economica.net reported.

According to the National Council for the Study of the Security Archives (CNSAS), Traian Basescu provided informative notes that would have led to the retention of a colleague from the Navy in the country.

The documents submitted to the court by CNSAS show that Basescu had a liaison officer appointed by the former Securitate, with the rank of lieutenant-colonel, and that he gave two handwritten information notes.

(Photo source: Constantin Opris/Dreamstime.com)