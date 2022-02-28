Bucharest court clears BNR governor Isarescu of allegations of past cooperation with Securitate

The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on Friday, February 25, as inadmissible the request submitted by the National Council for the Study of Security Archives (CNSAS) requesting judges to ascertain the quality of Securitate collaborator in the case of the national bank of Romania (BNR) governor Mugur Isărescu.

The court's decision is not final, according to Economica.net.

The CAB decision comes after the Romanian Constitutional Court admitted, on November 23, 2021, a notification filed by Mugur Isărescu and decided that Law no. 161/2019 for amending and supplementing GEO 24/2008 on access to its own file and exposing the Security is unconstitutional as a whole.

In June 2020, CNSAS opened a case at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in which it asked the judges to establish the quality of Securitate collaborator in the case of the BNR governor, Mugur Isărescu.

In the lawsuit, CNSAS argued that governor Isărescu acted as an informant between 1979 and 1989, providing the former Securitate with information denouncing activities contrary to the totalitarian communist regime, such as negative comments about living standards in Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)