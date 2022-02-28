Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 09:42
Justice

Bucharest court clears BNR governor Isarescu of allegations of past cooperation with Securitate

28 February 2022
The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected on Friday, February 25, as inadmissible the request submitted by the National Council for the Study of Security Archives (CNSAS) requesting judges to ascertain the quality of Securitate collaborator in the case of the national bank of Romania (BNR) governor Mugur Isărescu.

The court's decision is not final, according to Economica.net.

The CAB decision comes after the Romanian Constitutional Court admitted, on November 23, 2021, a notification filed by Mugur Isărescu and decided that Law no. 161/2019 for amending and supplementing GEO 24/2008 on access to its own file and exposing the Security is unconstitutional as a whole.

In June 2020, CNSAS opened a case at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in which it asked the judges to establish the quality of Securitate collaborator in the case of the BNR governor, Mugur Isărescu.

In the lawsuit, CNSAS argued that governor Isărescu acted as an informant between 1979 and 1989, providing the former Securitate with information denouncing activities contrary to the totalitarian communist regime, such as negative comments about living standards in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 09:09
24 November 2021
Social
Constitutional Court saves BNR governor Isarescu: uncovering Securitate officers may be unconstitutional
Normal
1

