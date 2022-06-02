Film Garden: Venue for outdoor screenings, events reopens in Bucharest

Grădina cu Filme - Cinema & More (The Film Garden – Cinema & More), in Bucharest’s Lahovari Square, reopens for its ninth season on June 2.

It will be open until October 2, from Thursdays to Sundays.

The venue, run by the Bucharest City Hall through its CREART cultural center, runs a program of film screenings, concerts, theater performances and stand-up comedy shows.

The film program includes the Romanian Film Evening, curated by Ileana Bîrsan and covering debates with guests from the local film industry, and the European Film Evening, designed to showcase unique cultural and cinema perspectives, in a partnership with cultural institutes and embassies present in Romania.

On June 2, the documentary film #newTogether – gânduri despre un nou Împreună/ #newTogether – thoughts on a new Toghether, directed by Carmen-Lidia Vidu, is screened on June 2. It will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Andrei Popov. Külön falka/ Wild Roots is scheduled for June 16, and Smagen af sult/ A Taste of Hunger for June 17.

The series of film screenings also covers an International Film Evening, with a program that includes Nomadland (June 5), Dune (June 11), King Richard (June 12), Cruella (June 23) and Coco avant Chanel (June 25).

The Film Garden will also host acoustic concerts, offering a mix of music styles. On June 3, Partizan is scheduled for a performance of rock, industrial and post-punk. On June 10, Maria Răducanu will deliver a fado concert to mark Portugal’s National Day, while on June 18, Jazú will offer a performance mixing funk, soul and bossa nova influences. On June 24, the day of the Romanian blouse Ia, Bogdan Simion & Lăutarii de mătase will deliver a concert of songs from various regions of the country.

This month’s program also includes the theater performance Scrisori de dragoste/ Love Letters, a Teatrelli/CREART production directed by Mircea Cornișteanu, scheduled for June 19. A stand-up comedy show delivered by Bogdan Mălăele and Victor Băra is scheduled for June 4.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbook.ro. The program is available here.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com