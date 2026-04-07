Finance

Romania ups yields for retail bonds denominated in euros

07 April 2026

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The Ministry of Finance in Romania will launch a new edition of the retail state bonds scheme Fidelis (bonds traded at Bucharest Exchange) between April 14-21, with higher interest rates compared to the March edition on all maturities – both in RON and EUR.

For RON issues, interest rates rise to 6.6% for 2-year maturity, compared to 5.90% in March, to 7.10% for 4 years, compared to 6.6%, and to 7.6% for 6 years, compared to 7.1%, according to a press release.

The tranche dedicated to blood donors, with a maturity of 2 years, now offers 7.6%, compared to 6.9% in the previous month, and is accessible to those who can provide proof of donation starting November 1, 2025. 

For euro issues, interest rates also increase: 4.25% at 3 years compared to 3.5%, 5.25% at 5 years compared to 4.5%, and 6.4% at 10 years compared to 6%.

The securities can be subscribed during the period mentioned above through the partner banks BT Capital Partners and Banca Transilvania, Salt Bank, BCR, BRD, UniCredit, and TradeVille in partnership with Libra Bank.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania ups yields for retail bonds denominated in euros

07 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Finance in Romania will launch a new edition of the retail state bonds scheme Fidelis (bonds traded at Bucharest Exchange) between April 14-21, with higher interest rates compared to the March edition on all maturities – both in RON and EUR.

For RON issues, interest rates rise to 6.6% for 2-year maturity, compared to 5.90% in March, to 7.10% for 4 years, compared to 6.6%, and to 7.6% for 6 years, compared to 7.1%, according to a press release.

The tranche dedicated to blood donors, with a maturity of 2 years, now offers 7.6%, compared to 6.9% in the previous month, and is accessible to those who can provide proof of donation starting November 1, 2025. 

For euro issues, interest rates also increase: 4.25% at 3 years compared to 3.5%, 5.25% at 5 years compared to 4.5%, and 6.4% at 10 years compared to 6%.

The securities can be subscribed during the period mentioned above through the partner banks BT Capital Partners and Banca Transilvania, Salt Bank, BCR, BRD, UniCredit, and TradeVille in partnership with Libra Bank.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

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