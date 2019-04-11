40% fewer drivers active on ridesharing apps in Bucharest after new rules come in force

The number of drivers operating under the Uber, Bolt, Yango and CleverGo alternative transport platforms dropped by 40% on November 1, after the new law setting tighter rules for this sector came in force.

The number of drivers registered on the ridesharing platforms was about 20,000 in October, and went down to 11,000-12,000 as of November.

The fees consequently increased significantly, in some cases as much as four times, Wall-Street.ro informed.

The Parliament amended the Government’s emergency ordinance (OUG) regulating the alternative transport platforms by allowing drivers three months to get licensed. However, president Klaus Iohannis hasn’t promulgated the bill yet, therefore the provisions in the OUG went into force.

“Six different state authorities are entitled to apply fines in case of non-compliance with the new rules. It turns out that drivers and alternative transport operators must enter into legality as soon as possible, but they must be prepared and defend themselves against the sanctions that can be applied by the authorities," considers Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu, Senior Managing Associate, and Crina Constantin, Associates, - the Litigation, Reff & Associations department.

If the drivers were accepted on the platforms without holding the certificates and they were stopped by the Police, they would receive fines between RON 1,000 and RON 5,000 (EUR 210-1,050).

