FEPRA opens new PET and glass recycling facilities in Romania’s Hunedoara county

FEPRA has opened new PET and glass recycling facilities in Brad, Hunedoara county, an initiative expected to boost the recycling capacity of both the region and Romania. The two units, inaugurated on December 1 in the presence of local authorities, come as Brad–Hunedoara continues to search for long-term economic alternatives after years of industrial decline.

The new PET recycling plant has a monthly capacity of up to 3,000 tonnes, while the glass facility can process up to 2,300 tonnes of packaging waste per month. Together, they will generate 56 jobs in the area, according to the company.

The project is also expected to contribute to national efforts to increase recycling rates by reducing the amount of PET and glass waste sent to landfills and by strengthening local processing chains.

Further on, FEPRA plans to add a textile recycling line at the same site, responding to growing concerns across Europe over how textile waste is managed.

“Through the two PET and glass recycling factories, and through the future textile line, we aim to demonstrate that the circular economy can create jobs, bring stability, and generate added value,” said Ionuț Georgescu, CEO and founder of FEPRA.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)