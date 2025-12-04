Business

FEPRA opens new PET and glass recycling facilities in Romania’s Hunedoara county

04 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

FEPRA has opened new PET and glass recycling facilities in Brad, Hunedoara county, an initiative expected to boost the recycling capacity of both the region and Romania. The two units, inaugurated on December 1 in the presence of local authorities, come as Brad–Hunedoara continues to search for long-term economic alternatives after years of industrial decline.

The new PET recycling plant has a monthly capacity of up to 3,000 tonnes, while the glass facility can process up to 2,300 tonnes of packaging waste per month. Together, they will generate 56 jobs in the area, according to the company. 

The project is also expected to contribute to national efforts to increase recycling rates by reducing the amount of PET and glass waste sent to landfills and by strengthening local processing chains. 

Further on, FEPRA plans to add a textile recycling line at the same site, responding to growing concerns across Europe over how textile waste is managed.

“Through the two PET and glass recycling factories, and through the future textile line, we aim to demonstrate that the circular economy can create jobs, bring stability, and generate added value,” said Ionuț Georgescu, CEO and founder of FEPRA.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Business

FEPRA opens new PET and glass recycling facilities in Romania’s Hunedoara county

04 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

FEPRA has opened new PET and glass recycling facilities in Brad, Hunedoara county, an initiative expected to boost the recycling capacity of both the region and Romania. The two units, inaugurated on December 1 in the presence of local authorities, come as Brad–Hunedoara continues to search for long-term economic alternatives after years of industrial decline.

The new PET recycling plant has a monthly capacity of up to 3,000 tonnes, while the glass facility can process up to 2,300 tonnes of packaging waste per month. Together, they will generate 56 jobs in the area, according to the company. 

The project is also expected to contribute to national efforts to increase recycling rates by reducing the amount of PET and glass waste sent to landfills and by strengthening local processing chains. 

Further on, FEPRA plans to add a textile recycling line at the same site, responding to growing concerns across Europe over how textile waste is managed.

“Through the two PET and glass recycling factories, and through the future textile line, we aim to demonstrate that the circular economy can create jobs, bring stability, and generate added value,” said Ionuț Georgescu, CEO and founder of FEPRA.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 December 2025
Real Estate
DraculaLand mega-project to be developed in Romania under EUR 1 bln private investment
04 December 2025
HR
Nine in ten Romanian employers plan to award Christmas benefits this year, eJobs survey finds
04 December 2025
Administration
Romanian authorities point fingers in Prahova water crisis, president stresses accountability
04 December 2025
Life
From politics to pop culture: Nicușor Dan, Ion Iliescu, and Labubu shape Romania’s Google search trends in 2025
04 December 2025
Culture & History
Saint Nicholas Day marks the start of the holiday season in Romania
04 December 2025
Business
Romania invests EUR 38 mln in lab-quality optical equipment factory
04 December 2025
Finance
Romania plans thinner FX issues in 2026 amid pre-financing and tapping non-market sources
04 December 2025
Defense
Romania boosts Black Sea defense with acquisition of light corvette from Türkiye