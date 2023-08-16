Macro

Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 5.4% y/y in the 12 months to June

16 August 2023

The net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Romania decreased by 5.4% y/y to EUR 9.2 billion in the 12-month period to June, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 

The net FDI inflows-to-GDP ratio decreased to 3.1% from 3.9% for the 12-month period ending in June 2022. It covered 37% of the CA gap, compared to 44% for the 12-month period ending June 2022. 

In H1 this year, the net FDI inflows to Romania contracted by 10.3% y/y to nearly EUR 4.0 billion.

On the upside, however, the volume of “genuine” FDI (as opposed to reinvested profits or intra-group loans) increased to EUR 917 million in H1 this year, from net outflows of EUR 28 million in the same period last year. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Macro

1

