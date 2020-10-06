Romanian farming group prepares private placement before listing its shares

Romanian holding company Holde Agri Invest plans to raise RON 12 million (EUR 2.5 mln) in a private placement of shares to develop its storage spaces and invest in irrigation facilities.

The intermediaries of the transaction are local brokerage houses Goldring, from Targu Mures, and BRK Financial, from Cluj-Napoca.

The placement precedes the listing of the company's shares on the alternative market AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a process estimated to last approximately three months.

Holde projects revenues of almost RON 40 mln (EUR 8.2 mln) and a 17% EBIT operating profit margin this year.

