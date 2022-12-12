Business

Romanian delivery service FAN Courier sees 10% hike in turnover

12 December 2022
FAN Courier, the leader in the local courier market, expects to conclude the year with a turnover of RON 1.1 bln (EUR 224 mln) and a 10% increase relative to 2021.

However, the company's representatives say the growth is lower than estimated at the beginning of this year.

"I thought 2022 would be a comeback year. It started well, and in the first months, we reached the forecasted budget, but from February 24, when the war broke out, things changed. We budgeted a 15% increase in 2022, in the first two months, we were close to reaching the forecasted budget, then things froze," said Adrian Mihai, CEO and co-founder of FAN Courier, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The company expanded into Moldova last year and aims to become the leader of the courier market there as well. It also opened a hub in Cluj-Napoca after an investment of EUR 31 mln. Another hub is planned in Brasov.

FAN Courier will launch a network of 300 lockers in the upcoming period.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)





