The network of lockers and other fixed delivery points operated by the Romanian courier company has reached 3,000 locations in over 750 localities, being able to support approximately 75,000 parcels per day, the company announced.

Its main rival is market leader Sameday courier, which took a heads start in developing the locker network across the country.

Of the total network operated by Cargus, 150 are lockers in Bucharest, and the rest are, rather than lockers, PUDO (pick up, drop off) points – of which 45 are own points, 700 are individual points (small commercial spaces) and over 2,200 are points developed in partnership with large retail networks.

The expansion of the Ship & Go network at the national level is also based on the partnership with PayPoint, a company specialising in payment solutions. Consumers can pick up their parcels from over 2,200 PayPoint points nationwide.

"Over the last two years, we have made consistent efforts to develop the network of Ship & Go points so that more and more consumers benefit from control, flexibility and freedom when choosing where to have their package delivered. It is one of our strategic directions, along with investments in logistics and the development of an ecosystem that integrates a multitude of solutions centred on the consumer, from payment to return", said Anda Bucşan, Chief Customer Officer of Cargus.

(Photo source: Cargus)