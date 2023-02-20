Famous Bucharest theater Bulandra to be renovated with Resilience funds

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, recently announced that the Bulandra Theater will be consolidated and restored with funding from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Another project submitted by the Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Seismic Risk Buildings (AMCCRS), has obtained PNRR funding. The approved funding from the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration totals RON 65.3 mln (EUR 13.2 mln)," Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

He explained that the project aims to provide seismic consolidation and energy renovation of the building located at 1 Schitu Măgureanu Boulevard, District 5, Bucharest, which houses the Bulandra Theater.

The building was constructed in 1935. The adjacent body on Schitu Măgureanu Boulevard was added in 1937. It is located in the Protected Area ZCP 06 - Elisabeta-Kogălniceanu Boulevard, with a height regime of S+P+7E+M (the Liviu Ciulei Theater Hall is located on the ground floor), with a built-up area of 11,873 square meters.

“For this, I congratulate you!” said famous Romanian actress Oana Pellea, daughter of actor Amza Pellea, in a comment under the mayor’s post.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)