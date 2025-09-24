Fall in Bucharest: Festivals and events to check out this season from film and music to photography and more

Autumn fills the going-out agenda with numerous events, allowing the public to see the latest productions awarded in Cannes, delve into the world of photography and street art, or explore the richness of chamber music. A selection of what is happening in the city below.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at the Dacia-Romania Palace, hosts a series of exhibitions covering topics as varied as the Parisian period of the Romanian artist Theodor Pallady and his friendship with Henri Matisse, as well as the story of Romanian composer George Enescu. One exhibition gathers works by young local artists, while another explores contemporary Japanese design, known for its functional beauty. The public can also visit an exhibition featuring Romanian sculptor Ovidiu Maitec, as the event brings together works from major museum collections in Romania, private collections, and the artist's family collection. More on the exhibitions that can be visited here.

Romanian Jewelry Week

October 1 – October 5

The event dedicated to contemporary jewelry will gather more than 270 designers from 40 countries for exhibitions, a fair, workshops, and conferences, as well as other events held in museums, galleries, and alternative spaces across the city. More here.

Animest

October 3 – October 12

The event celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, with a program exploring a diverse array of screenings, special events, meetings with international guests, and artist highlights. South Korea is a guest country at this edition, while Stephen and Timothy Quay, some of the most influential and visionary directors in the history of animation, known for their surreal and dark style, are special guests. More on the program here.

Bucharest Street Art Festival - Cartier 23

October 3 – October 5

This cultural initiative plans to utilize street art, community involvement, and alternative visual education to transform the 23 August neighborhood, an area often overlooked by institutional cultural networks, into a hub of creativity and dialogue. The festival comprises a series of artistic and educational activities designed to create both an aesthetic impact on the public space and a lasting social impact on the community. The project brings artists from France, Germany, Italy, and Hungary to Bucharest to collaborate with local artists on creating mural interventions and hosting creative workshops open to the public, with a focus on children and adolescents from disadvantaged backgrounds. A designated legal graffiti area will also be established in the neighborhood. More details here.

Slow Coffee Festival

October 3 – October 5

The event brings together local and international coffee roasters, cafés, bakeries, and food creators, featuring dedicated spaces for green coffee, cacao, chocolate, equipment, and roasters. It will also include cuppings, roaster talks, barista shows, and farm-to-cup panels. More details here.

Bucharest Photofest

October 10 – October 19

The 10th edition of Bucharest's international photography festival celebrates a decade of stories, vision, and legacy. The public can attend a program of exhibitions, film screenings, artist talks, special events, and other surprises, most of them free of charge. Some 150 artists & guests will be featured, and 50 events are planned. Legacy is the event's theme this year, and the festival will look at photography "photography as a way of remembering, connecting, and leaving something meaningful behind" and "celebrate not only photography's ability to preserve memory and meaning, but also the incredible community that has grown around the festival," founder and artistic director Ionuț Trandafirescu explains. More details here.

National Theater Festival

October 17 – October 26

The festival features over 70 performances by companies from across the country, presented in 20 theaters in Bucharest, with the official selection comprising 34 performances. This year's edition is issuing a call to solidarity and civic responsibility, while exploring the stage "as a platform for addressing current and burning issues." More on the program here.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

October 24 – November 2

One of fall's most expected events, the festival will screen Jafar Panahi's Palme d'Or winner It Was Just an Accident, Grand Prix winner Sentimental Value by Joachim Trier, and Jury Prize winners Sound of Falling, directed by Mascha Schilinski, and Sirāt by Oliver Laxe. As it happens every year, the event will also travel to Timișoara, Cluj, Iași, and Arad to screen award-winning films. Previews of the newest Romanian productions are also part of the program, alongside meetings and debates with filmmakers, as well as events dedicated to the film industry. The program is updated here.

SoNoRo

October 30 – November 16

The chamber music festival marks its 20th anniversary with an edition on the theme of Romanian Rhapsody, meant to highlight its audience and the people who contributed to building the event. The festival is known for building connections with other arts and bringing perspectives from architecture, film, photography, literature, psychology, dance, and theater to its music programming. Updates on this year's edition, which takes place in Bucharest and Cluj, are posted here.

Autumn also brings one of the city's two main book fairs, Gaudeamus, usually held at Romexpo, as well as editions of the Polish film festival CinePOLSKA and concerts that are part of the Bucharest Early Music Festival. Updates about them are posted on the events' channels.

(Photo: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)

