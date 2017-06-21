Traditional Romanian clothes fair at Bucharest museum this weekend

A fair dedicated to traditional Romanian clothes will take place from June 23 to June 25 at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. The fair will feature items such as shirts, costumes, and the traditional blouse ie.

More than 30 craftsmen, artists and collectors across the country will participate in the fair, which will mark the Sanziene, the midsummer celebration in Romania, and the Universal Day of Ie.

The visitors will also find traditional products at the fair, as well as medicinal plants, honey, and homemade cakes.

The fair will stay open between 10:00 and 18:00, and the entry will cost RON 2.

Google features Romanian traditional costumes in virtual fashion exhibition

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român on Facebook)