Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 08:26
Business
Moldovan fintech ponders opening P2P lending platform in Romania
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fagura, a FinTech founded in the Republic of Moldova that has developed a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, plans to expand to the Romanian market.

The company has launched operations in Moldova after a period of testing and considers two options for entering the Romanian market: getting an international P2P operating license or teaming up with a local bank, Wall-street.ro reported. However, in the absence of legal regulations on the market in Moldova, only legal persons are allowed to extend financing through the platform.

According to the information consulted by Wall-Street.ro, investors have poured EUR 30,000 in the loans listed on the platform and approved by its scoring system, since May. Out of 874 loan applications submitted by individuals, 128 were approved. A Romanian firm is also among the companies that have invested in these loans.

The scoring system behind the platform currently approves about 15% of the loan applications that arrive on Fagura. It is automated and verifies aspects such as the person's income, accessing the data from the tax administration authority of the Republic of Moldova, and the credit history.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 08:26
Business
Moldovan fintech ponders opening P2P lending platform in Romania
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fagura, a FinTech founded in the Republic of Moldova that has developed a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, plans to expand to the Romanian market.

The company has launched operations in Moldova after a period of testing and considers two options for entering the Romanian market: getting an international P2P operating license or teaming up with a local bank, Wall-street.ro reported. However, in the absence of legal regulations on the market in Moldova, only legal persons are allowed to extend financing through the platform.

According to the information consulted by Wall-Street.ro, investors have poured EUR 30,000 in the loans listed on the platform and approved by its scoring system, since May. Out of 874 loan applications submitted by individuals, 128 were approved. A Romanian firm is also among the companies that have invested in these loans.

The scoring system behind the platform currently approves about 15% of the loan applications that arrive on Fagura. It is automated and verifies aspects such as the person's income, accessing the data from the tax administration authority of the Republic of Moldova, and the credit history.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40