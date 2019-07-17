Lithuanian fintech Paysera launches operations in Romania

Lithuanian fintech Paysera officially launched its operations in Romania on Tuesday, July 16. The company offers free bank accounts in over 30 currencies at once and money transfer with lower commissions to any country in the world to Romanian companies and individuals.

“Nowadays, the international payments market in Romania has high commissions for transfers in different currencies. In addition, for a local company that operates on any foreign market it’s very hard and expensive to open an account abroad. This is the main reason why we are launching Paysera services in Romania. We want businesses and individuals to have an opportunity to perform money transfers with as low as possible commissions, to FX exchange currency at the best rates and have a multicurrency account in the country they need in order to work with their foreign partners easily,” said Daniel Turbatu, country manager for Paysera Romania.

Local clients will also have Customer Support in Romanian. The transfer fees for companies will be EUR 0.15 for euro transfers within EEA while for individual transfers will be free of charge.

(Photo: Paysera Facebook Page)

[email protected]